OBITUARY: Bounmy Phomkasen

Mr. Bounmy Phomkasen, age 92, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Amphone Dethliphichonghak and son, Thongsay Dethliphichonghak.

He is survived by his daughters, Thongdam Rajvong (Aaron), Sy Casey (Tim), and Sonh Phoumkasenh (Dane Kyle); several grandchildren; sisters, Bouasy Phoumkasenh and Nith Sirsourath; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 10, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 2:00-4:00 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at 2:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

