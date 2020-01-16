Kenneth B. Duff, age 78, of LaVergne, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Montgomery, AL he was a native of Harriman, TN. Mr. Duff was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Daisey Godwin Duff.

Funeral services will be Wednesay at 12:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. A graveside service will be Wednesday 2:00 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram with military honors. Brother Wayne Cornwell will officiate.

He is survived by his loving wife, Georgette Lefevre Duff; son, Pat Martin Duff and his wife Geneine of Smyrna; and brothers, Ray Duff and Gary Duff and his wife Brenda both of Harriman, TN.

Mr. Duff was a member of LaVergne Church of Christ. Kenneth was a retired truck driver with Roadway Express. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Duff can be made to the American Legion.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.