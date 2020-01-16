Frederick E. Bousquet II, age 59, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13th, 2020, surrounded by the love of family and friends. He was a native of Norwich, Connecticut, and the son of the late Frederick Ernest Bousquet and Arlene R. Lisiewski. He was of the Catholic faith and the Founder/CEO of Brainblast Entertainment.

Fred is survived by his children; Joyner Bousquet, Claire Bousquet, Ava Bousquet, honorary stepchildren; Landon Bluemel, Reagan Bluemel, brothers; Glenn Bousquet, Kenny Bousquet, Bobby Bousquet, Tommy Bousquet, Steven Bousquet, Joey Lisiewski, Mikey Lisiewski, Ricky Lisiewski, and sister; Mechelle Bousquet.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, January 18th, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. The Celebration of Life service will follow the visitation at 5:00 PM.

If you wish to send flowers in memory of Fred, please contact Murfreesboro Flower Shop at: www.murfreesboroflowershop.com