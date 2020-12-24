Julia Elizabeth Stubblefield Skinner bravely departed this world on Friday, December 18, 2020, in Marietta, GA. She knew she was surrounded by the love of all her family. Julia was born to Richard Wade Stubblefield and Martha (Bea) Ellen Carr Stubblefield on November 28, 1935, in Hartsville, TN, a place dear to her heart.

Her husband of 57 years, James Emmett Skinner, predeceased her in 2019. They were blessed with two loving children, Martha Celia Skinner Sanderson (husband Gregory) of Marietta, GA and James Emmett Skinner, Jr. (wife Nancy) of Murfreesboro, TN. She was thankful for her three wonderful grandchildren, Katherine Sabrina Skinner of Murfreesboro, TN, Helen Elizabeth Sanderson Mitchell (husband Hunter) of Baltimore, MD, and Richard Lane Sanderson of Baltimore, MD. Her surviving sister is Sue Ferrell of Chattanooga, TN.

She attended school in Hartsville and later graduated from Anderson High School in Anderson, SC. She attended Maryville College and then transferred to Middle Tennessee State College and graduated in 1957 with a BS in Chemistry. She worked for Vanderbilt Hospital Department of Nutrition. She met her future husband at a bridge party, and they soon married and settled in Murfreesboro.

She was actively involved in her community. Julia shared her gifts with the League of Woman Voters, Girl Scouts, Hospital Auxiliary, TN Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary, and Rutherford County Historical Society as treasurer. She was also involved with many others as her passion for history and love of research and details enriched her family and others. She was proud to belong to the First Families of Tennessee.

She was a loving daughter and “farm gal”, a scientist, an avid learner and teacher, a supportive and industrious wife, a caring mother and generous grandmother. She accepted the grace of Christ and his teachings. She faithfully and courageously found her way back beside her sweet husband, her beloved ancestors and home. Her humble journey is a precious example for all her children and grandchildren. She will be missed.

Graveside services for the family will be held December 26 at 2:00pm at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN. www.woodfinchapel.com