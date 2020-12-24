Thomas Leslie Bell, age 62, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at his home in Murfreesboro. He is the son of the late Juanita Marie Jamerson Bell.

He is survived by his father, James Olen Bell; brothers, Troy Bell and Todd Bell; aunts, Narene Davidson and Frances Johnson; uncles; cousins; and several other family and friends.

Thomas was a well known and long time employee of Florida Brothers. He was also a spelunker, master brewer, hiker and gun enthusiast. He was a man everyone went to and a friend to all.

Burial of cremated remains will be at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Linebaugh Public Library. 105 West Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.