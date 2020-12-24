Paulette L. Blanchard, age 76 of LaVergne, Tennessee, died Monday December 21, 2020 at StoneCrest Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was a native of Welsh, Louisiana, and a daughter of the late Ameneuse Allemond and Zella Bertrand Allemond. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters, Jamie and Robin Allemond; and brothers, Stanford Allemond and Ameneuse “Jr” Allemond.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Clifton “Tubby” Blanchard; children, Kelly Stafford (Thomas) of LaVergne, Erin Blanchard (Rico Ross) of Smyrna, and Matthew Blanchard (Brittni) of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Cheyenne Stafford of Smyrna, Christian Stafford of LaVergne, Jordan Cleveland (Isaac) of Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, Brooklyn Blanchard and Antoine Hicks, both of Smyrna; great grandchildren, Ariana, Lylah, and Nova; a sister, Vicki Allemond of LaVergne; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation with the Blanchard family will be Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

