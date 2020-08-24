Johnny Lee McPeak, age 75 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. A native of Mt. Juliet, TN, he was the son of the late Nelson Lannom and Lucille Parker McPeak. Mr. McPeak was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jacquline “Jackie” McElwee McPeak, an infant sister, Bonnie Joyce McPeak, and a brother, William Franklin “Frankie” McPeak.

Mr. McPeak is survived by his son, Donnie Bartley and his wife Debbie of LaVergne, TN; daughters, Penny Burns and her husband Phillip of Smyrna, TN and Tracy McPeak of Nashville, TN; brothers, Terry and Jerry McPeak of Mt. Juliet, TN; grandchildren, Jonathan Blake Bartley, Jonathan Burns, Matthew and Ricky Vanderpool; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Pastor Paul Chisgar officiating. Burial will follow in the Lannom Cemetery in the Fellowship community with military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mr. McPeak was a member of the Baptist Church, a US Navy veteran having served in Vietnam, and retired from AVCO in Nashville, TN.

An online guestbook for the McPeak family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna (615) 459-3254.