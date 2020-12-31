John Dearry, age 32, passed away December 22, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.
John is survived by his father, Joe (Christal) Dearry and mother, Lee Ann Sage; special friend, Te’Ana Morales; sons, Elyjah Morales, Yonnie Morales, Kacyn Dearry; brothers, Joe Carlos Dearry, Payton Tune; sisters, Stormy Dearry and Amanda Dearry.
A memorial service will be 2:00 PM, January 8, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com