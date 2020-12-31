Jerry Thomas Weaver, age 74 of Lascassas, TN passed away on December 29, 2020. He was born in Reidsville, NC to the late Percy and Naomi Harrison Weaver. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Ann Washburn.

Mr. Weaver was a retired teacher from Rutherford County high schools and a member of First United Methodist Church of Murfreesboro.

Mr. Weaver is survived by his wife, Joye Stewart Weaver; children, Jennifer Simpson and her husband Lee and Jerremy Weaver and his wife Kirsten; and grandchildren, Aaron Weaver and his wife Catherine, Paige Simpson, Evan Weaver, and Alex Weaver.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Mr. Weaver’s memory to Wilson County EMS or a charity of your choice.