Jane Stinnett Sides, age 75 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021. A native of Hopkins County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Frank James Stinnett, Jr. and Mary Back Stinnett.
Mrs. Sides is survived by her brothers, Anthony “Tony” Stinnett and his wife Lori of Symsonia, KY and Frnak Stinnett and his wife Becky of Cape Girardeau, MO; and a sister, Wanda Cumins and her husband Cliff of Van Buren, MO.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:30 AM Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Living Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Edgar Boles officiating.
Mrs. Sides was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church and a greeter at Wal-Mart.
An online guestbook for the Sides family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
