Larraine M. Thompson

Larraine M. Thompson, age 78, of La Vergne, TN, passed away on April 23, 2021. She was born in Waialua, Hawaii, to the late Jackson and Margaret Sumile. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Susan Sumile; son, Robert Thompson; and daughter, Lisa Veal.

Larraine is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bob Thompson and Daughters, Ann Watts (Kendal) of Watertown, TN, Tara Spradley (Scott) of Smyrna, TN, and Christine Middleton (Matthew) of Stafford, VA. Larraine had 7 grandchildren that she loved dearly: Bryson Watts, Brandon Watts, Brady Watts, JT Spradley, Robert Veal, Jessica Middleton, and Mason Middleton. Her surviving siblings are Thomas Sumile (Marcia) of Hawaii, David Sumile (Connie) of Hawaii, and Brenda Pascual of Nevada.

Larraine was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed her garden, sewing, science fiction, and cooking shows. She was very proud that her children and grandchildren followed their passions. She loved watching them perform on the field and the stage. She will be greatly missed!

We would like to thank the staff at The Bridge at Hickory Woods in Antioch, TN for their outpour of support and care for our family. Their expertise and hospitality went above and beyond. We would also like to thank Vanderbilt Medical Center for the excellent care Mom received over the years.

In lieu of flowers, we have set up a donation page at Vanderbilt’s Kidney Transplant Department. Read mom’s story! https://give.vanderbilthealth.org/thompson

