OBITUARY: James ‘Vic’ Franklin Victory Jr.

Mr. James “Vic” Franklin Victory, Jr., age 65, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022.

He was born in Murfreesboro to the late James F., Sr. and Orbie Bell Corley Victory.

Mr. Victory owned and operated Vic’s Towing and Recovery and was in the wrecker business for over 30 years. He loved NASCAR and was even part of the emergency services at Talladega Superspeedway for over 20 years.

Mr. Victory is survived by his son, Ralph Carlton, II and his wife Jamie; grandchildren, Lane Carlton and Luke Carlton; fiancée, Vivian Dunagan; sisters, Jean Victory Boyd and Joyce Victory; nieces, Debbie Boyd and Donna Boyd Sims; great-niece and nephew, Mandy Short and her husband Mikeal and Derek Sims; great-great nieces and nephew, Kensley, Gabriel, and Audrey; and dear friend, Larry Allen.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday, December 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

