OBITUARY: James Steven ‘Steve’ McGriff

James Steven “Steve” McGriff of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, he was 52 years old.

He was a native of Sparta and was preceded in death by his father, James Reynolds McGriff, grandparents, Jodie and Pauline McGriff and Clyde and Florence Randolph.

Steve was known as “The Concrete Doctor” He owned and operated his own business for over 30 years. He dedicated his entire life to taking care of his family and friends. He was more than loved by all of those who knew him & he will be missed beyond words. He was a wonderful man, gone too soon.

He is survived by his mother, Elaine Gibson and husband Lee; children, Justin McGriff, Jason McGriff, Mindi Potts, James MGriff, Krysii Ledford, Zachary Furlow, Sabrina Puckett Andrew McGriff, Braxton McGriff; 18 grandchildren; mother of his children, Tina McGriff; siblings Michael McGriff, Anita Hatcher, Heather King; and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna to help with Funeral Expenses.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Thomas Climer officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/