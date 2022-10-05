Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Seth Grissom

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
Seth Grissom of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, he was 38 years old.

He was a native of Smyrna and was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Grissom and Peggy Diane Grissom, one brother, Brady Grissom.

Seth was a member of Christ Community Church in Smyrna and a 2003 graduate of Smyrna High School. He attended Cumberland University with a Golf Scholarship and was a Golf Pro.

He is survived by his wife Nichole Grissom; children, Annabelle Rose Grissom, Tate Grissom, Kylee Brandon, Rylan Brandon, Annabelle Anderson; brother, Jay Grissom and wife Lisa; sister-in-law, Tory Grissom and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 4:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Bryan Bratcher will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

