OBITUARY: Clifford Robert Fulton

Clifford Robert Fulton passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his residence, he was 70 years old.

He was born in Cleveland, OH and a resident of Rutherford County. Clifford served in the United States Airforce.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, parents, Barbara Border Fulton and Clifford Robert Fulton and wife, Mary Katherine Fulton.

He is survived by son, Clifford Michael Fulton; daughters, Kelsey Marie Fulton and Tarah Hobbs; sister, Cheri Brooks; and grandchildren, Christopher Roden, Katlyn Fulton, Madelyn Fulton, Myklan Fulton, Decklyn Fulton, Rainey Fulton and Carter Hobbs.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

