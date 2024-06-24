OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Taylor Harrison

James ‘Jim’ Taylor Harrison, age 89 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Born in Murfreesboro, TN on April 23, 1935, to the late Price and Ella McKnight Harrison.

Also preceded in death by his son, Hal Harrison and brother, Price Harrison Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Peggy Greer Harrison of Russellville, KY; sons. Jim Jr (Leslie) Harrison; Lance Harrison; daughter, Jean Marie (Joel) LaValley; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was a field artillery forward observer and member of the 82nd Airborne. Worked 10 years at MTEMC and 30+ years in the U.S. Government. Enjoyed softball, baseball, fishing, hunting, and socializing. Coached Bath Ruth baseball.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 10 am – 1 pm. Graveside service will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens on June 27, 2024, at 2 pm. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

