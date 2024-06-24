OBITUARY: John Ray Morris

On June 18, 2024 John Ray Morris was called home by his Heavenly Father. John was a man of deep and abiding faith in Christ and he was loved by many.

He was born on December 22, 1945 in Peru, Indiana to Walter Richard (Dick) and Virginia Jean (Jean) Morris.

He graduated from Peru High School and Middle Tennessee State University. He had a successful career with Square D, later Schneider Electric where he worked for 42 years.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jane (nee Givens) of Murfreesboro, who loved him dearly. He is also survived by son Mark (Karen) of Marietta, Ohio, daughter Shann of Murfreesboro, and son Mike (Cassie) of Plymouth, Minnesota. He is also missed by grandchildren Clayton, Sam, Margaret, Isabella, and Alexandra. He is also survived by his sister, Regina Steffey of Bunker Hill, Indiana, and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was a member of World Outreach Church where he served as a small group leader, among other functions. One of his passions was joyfully serving in World Outreach’s Character Quest each summer. Character Quest is an annual summertime day camp for youth. He also enjoyed shooting sports, in particular trap and skeet. At one time, he was an avid motorcycle rider and dutifully restored many pieces of antique furniture over the years.

He is loved and missed by his family who celebrate his life and his legacy. He loved them so well, he gave them so much, and he leaves them with happy memories. They will all honor that legacy until reuniting with him in heaven.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on July 08, 2024 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with a service to follow. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email