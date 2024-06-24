OBITUARY: Katie Phelps Hendrix

Katie Phelps Hendrix, age 74 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Preceded in death by husband, Gary “Slim” Hendrix.

Survived by daughter, Beth (Kevin) Hendrix-Swales, Sr.; grandson, Kevin Swales, Jr.; sister, Janet (David) Hester; and niece, Carly Hester.

Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Scott Gillon on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, Tullahoma, TN. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 24, 2024, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

