Wednesday, September 14, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Hannah Elisabeth Lopez
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Hannah Elisabeth Lopez

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
58
Hannah-Elisabeth-Lopez

Hannah Elisabeth Lopez passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 23 years old.

She was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. She worked as a Dental Assistant.

Hannah is survived by her father, J. Ruben Lopez; mother, Stephenie Dawn Lopez (J. Ruben); grandparents, Steve and Sherri Goforth; aunt, Katie Goforth; uncle, Salvador (Maria) Lopez; and cousins, Estefany and Bereniz Lopez.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Fair Havens Independent Baptist Church, 1610 Riverview Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Church service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Fair Havens Independent Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Goforth officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articlePreds Goalie Recognized as Top Player by NHL After Season Ending Injury
Next articleOBITUARY: Lolita Ann Knotts Rawlins
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.