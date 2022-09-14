OBITUARY: Hannah Elisabeth Lopez

Hannah Elisabeth Lopez passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 23 years old.

She was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. She worked as a Dental Assistant.

Hannah is survived by her father, J. Ruben Lopez; mother, Stephenie Dawn Lopez (J. Ruben); grandparents, Steve and Sherri Goforth; aunt, Katie Goforth; uncle, Salvador (Maria) Lopez; and cousins, Estefany and Bereniz Lopez.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Fair Havens Independent Baptist Church, 1610 Riverview Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Church service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Fair Havens Independent Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Goforth officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

