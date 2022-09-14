Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Preds Goalie Recognized as Top Player by NHL After Season Ending Injury

Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
In April of 2022, Juuse Saros suffered an ankle injury that would make him miss a significant amount of time when the Predators needed him the most.

NHL Network has named him the number 3 goaltender in the entire league. Despite Saros missing games last season he still remains one of the best goalies in the world. Before his injury, he was having a special season and looks to get back on the ice and help Nashville win games.

Not only was he named a top player for his position he also made the top 50 players overall on NHL Network’s list. He comes in at number 48 after he started 67 games last year.

Saros told NHL.com, “I think it was obviously a special and really cool thing to get nominated, but it hasn’t really changed anything for me. I’m really, really hungry to get back there.”

