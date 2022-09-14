OBITUARY: Lolita Ann Knotts Rawlins

Mrs. Lolita Ann Knotts Rawlins passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 77 years old.

She was born on April 19, 1945 in Houston Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Anita Kelley Knotts, sisters Nancy Wakefield and Debbie Hamilton.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years Omri Rawlins, daughters Ronda (Jeff) Bolling and Ann (Geoff) Shaw, sons Andrew Rawlins and Tim Rawlins. Grandchildren Jake Bolling, Noel Bolling, and Trevor Rawlins. Sisters Cathy Evans and Anita Kay StClair. Many nieces and nephews.

She was a graduate of Coleman High School in Coleman, TX, Texas A&M University and Middle Tennessee State University. She taught English at Community School in Unionville, TN and Smyrna Middle School in Smyrna, TN. She also served as a librarian at Smyrna Middle School and Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, TN

A 52-year member of St Mark’s United Methodist Church, she served in numerous positions in the UMW and hand bell choir, including a mission trip to Mexico.

Lolita enjoyed reading, sewing, music, NY Yankee baseball, Aggie football, traveling and time with family.

She was a prolific quilter. She won numerous awards in local, regional and state quilt shows. Quilts were given to family members, local charities and a quilt museum in Missouri.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 24th at St Mark’s United Methodist Church 1267 Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 with visitation starting at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Mark’s Food Bank.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/