Mrs. Glenda Fay Griffin, age 78, of Smyrna, TN and formerly of Crossville, TN passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020. She was born in Decherd, TN to the late Comer and Eva Hill Brandon. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She worked as an administrative secretary and office manager for the State of Tennessee where she retired from the Department of Environment and Conservation. Glenda was a member of Giles Creek Baptist Church in Smyrna and Memorial Baptist Church in Crossville. She was active in her church where she taught and was the librarian. Glenda loved to write poetry and published three memoirs. She was passionate about her volunteer work at Plateau Pregnancy Services. She loved butterflies, birds, babies, crochet, and vacationing at Pawley’s Island, SC.

Glenda is survived by her husband of 57 years, Carl Griffin; daughters, Diane Frazier and her husband Terry of Smyrna and Angie Juarez and her husband John of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Brian Frazier, Jason Frazier, Justin Juarez, and Julia Juarez; nieces, Vickie Ellis and Annette McBee; and nephew, Michael McBee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marie McBee.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 1, 2021 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:00pm CT at Oaklawn Cemetery in the Pomona Community of Crossville, TN.