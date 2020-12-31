Hugh Clenny Phifer, Jr., age 84 of Murfreesboro died December 29, 2020. He was a native of White Co. and was the son of the late, Hugh Clenny Phifer, Sr. and Nola Tolbert Phifer.

Mr. Phifer was a member of Mars Hill Church of Christ and worked as a salesman in the steel industry.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosalie Phifer; children, Gaye Long, Jerome Phifer, and wife Diana, Vicki Lynn Covington, and husband Larry, Randall Phifer and wife Cindy, grandchildren; Michael Gowing and wife Sharon, Wendy Gowing, Stephanie Palma, and husband Luis, Jennifer Castanada, and husband Billy, Tonya Phifer, Alicia Campos and husband Jason, Eric Covington and wife Audrey, Justin Covington, Blake Covington and wife Alina, Haden Phifer, Kaylee Phifer.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital www.stjude.org

Graveside service will be private Saturday at Miller Cemetery. Brother Kyle Webb will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com