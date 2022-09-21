OBITUARY: Francis Ralph ‘Frank’ Ginanni

Francis Ralph (Frank) Ginanni, whose last intelligible words were “Screw those assholes,” died on September 19, 2022 in Murfreesboro, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Martina Moizuk Ginanni, and older brother, Joseph.

He is survived by daughters, Kathryn Scott Ginanni (Murfreesboro, TN) and Claudia Neal Ginanni (Philadelphia, PA); daughter-in-law Heather Levi (Philadelphia, PA); nephews, Mark Ginanni (Palo Alto, CA), Joseph Ginanni (San Jose, CA); niece, Joanne Ginanni Caruth (Tucson, AZ); several great-nephews, great-niece, great-great-nephews, and great-great-niece.

Born on October 3, 1931, he was raised in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. Frank served one year in the US Navy and was honorably discharged, which is surprising given how much he disliked it.

He migrated to California with his family around 1950, and San Francisco was the home of his heart. He worked for some years at Eastman Kodak in Palo Alto, CA, while finishing his undergraduate degree at San Jose State University.

A football injury in a game against Cal Poly left him with an impressive scar on his right knee and caused him to change his major from physical education to English.

In 1961 he married Mary Belle Neal, and they had the two daughters. The family spent a year in Charlottesville, VA, where he completed a master’s degree at University of Virginia.

In 1964, the family moved to Murfreesboro, where both Frank and Mary Belle taught at Middle Tennessee State College (now MTSU). At the urging of his beloved department chair, Richard (Dick) Peck, he went to Auburn University for a PhD., and then returned to MTSU to teach in the English department for over 35 years. He served as chair of the department for several years before retiring in 1994.

Frank was active in the Murfreesboro Little Theatre, acting, directing, and serving on the board. One of his most memorable roles was that of King Henry II in “Lion in Winter.” He was also an avid golfer until arthritis in his neck finally caused him to give it up.

Most of all, Frank loved to travel, eat good food, and cook. Many were the family, friends, and colleagues who enjoyed dining at his table. Also an aficionado of restaurant dining, he always tipped generously.

There will be no service; if you’d like to honor his memory, please consider donations to the Nashville Symphony, We Remember You (Murfreesboro), or the organization of your choice.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/