Mr. Lee Edmund Armstrong, age 84, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born in Rutherford Co., TN to the late Leslie Herman and Fannie Elizabeth Wilson Armstrong. Mr. Armstrong retired from the State of Tennessee. He was a faithful member of Franklin Road Baptist Church for over 40 years. He raised cattle on his farm in his spare time.

Mr. Armstrong is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Dean Armstrong; brother, Leslie Armstrong and his wife Georgia Annette of Shelbyville, TN; sisters, Emma Faye Curray and her husband George and Linda Christopher and her husband Rick all of Murfreesboro; brother-in-law, Donald Jones of Murfreesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nora Elsie Thomas and Clatie Mae Jones.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10:00am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

