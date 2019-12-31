Edgar Hoover Thornton, age 69 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A native of Nashville, TN, he was the son of the late Wade H. and Virginia Oleane Lowe Thornton. Mr. Thornton was also preceded in death by his son, Jason Andrew Thornton.

Mr. Thornton is survived by his daughter, Amy Jordan and her husband Jonathan; grandchildren, Kayley Jade Phelps and Lucy Grace Jordan; mother of his children, Dorothy Rogers all of Murfreesboro, TN; and his companion, Genevieve Sherrell of Nashville, TN.

Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 PM.

Mr. Thornton was a retired Purchasing Manager with Nissan, Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to The Journey Home in Murfreesboro at www.lovegodservepeople.org, Adventure Therapy Foundation at www.adventuretherapyfoundation.org, or charity of your choice in memory of Mr. Thornton.

