OBITUARY: Doreen Mary Baldwin

Doreen Mary Baldwin, age 80 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

She was born in Rotherham, England to the late Fred Shacklock and Mary Burton Shacklock.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Baldwin; and siblings, Joan Hazelton and Gordon Shacklock.

Mrs. Baldwin is survived by her son, Ivan Baldwin and wife Tracy, and granddaughters, Victoria and Virginia Baldwin.

Cremation arrangements with no services scheduled.

