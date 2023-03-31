OBITUARY: Garry James Taylor

Garry James Taylor, age 77, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

He was born in Springfield, MO and has lived in Murfreesboro for the past 50 years.

Garry served in the US Army where he was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He attended Northside Baptist Church and retired as an electrician with Schneider Electric.

Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Anderson Taylor and George Taylor, Sr.; and brother, Larry Taylor and David Taylor.

He is survived by his wife, Faleecia Nix Taylor; son and daughter-in-law, James Fallon and Amber Taylor; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda, Beth and Kenneth Florida; brothers, Darrell Taylor, George Taylor; and grandchildren, Garrett Alexander Florida, Taylor Anne Florida, Eli Scott Taylor, Savannah Faith Taylor, Hope Elizabeth Taylor, Peyton James Taylor, Kinsley Renee Taylor, and Adalynn Grace Taylor.

Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 PM, Monday, April 3, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with Dr. James Calder officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

