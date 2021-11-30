Donald Edward Young, age 84, passed away on November 24, 2021.

He was born in Kentucky and a resident of Rutherford County.

Donald served 21 years in the United States Air Force and retired as a Physician’s Assistant.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, George Edward Young and Beulah Mae Nash Young; and wife, Martha Delene Young. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Campbell of Murfreesboro; adopted daughter, Marla Glander of Ohio; sons, Welborn (Ken Lee) Young of North Carolina, Richard (Kathy) Andrew Young of California; sister, Carolyn (Daryl) Simmons of Kentucky; grandchildren, Justin Campbell, Austin Campbell, Renee Cain, and Joshua Young; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, December 1, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422