Christopher Stephen Colbert, II age 72, passed peacefully on November 23, 2021.

He was a native of Boston, Massachusetts, and a resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Christopher was preceded in death by his parents, Christopher C. Colbert and Marion Molloy Colbert Martindale; wife, Marie Stanley Maio Colbert; and brother, Kevin Colbert.

He is survived by his step-daughter, Ariana LeBlanc; sister, Marion Loughman, and her husband Arthur; two nieces; one nephew; and multiple grandnieces and nephews.

No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro, TN.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.