Janice C. Roberts, age 73, passed away on November 24, 2021.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. She worked at Better Bilt Aluminum for over 20 years and retired from Human Resources with the City of LaVergne.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, John Orr and Lillian Nixon Summar. She is survived by her son, Chris (Regina) Roberts; daughter, Tammy Roberts Pierce; siblings, Rita Lawrence, Diane Davenport, Debbie Tipton, Mike Summar, and grandchildren, Mason Pierce and Chase Roberts.

No service is planned at this time. Memorials may be made in her honor to Alzheimer’s Association; 4825 Trousdale Dr, Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220; www.alz.org.

