OBITUARY: Donald ‘Don’ William Christensen

On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Donald “Don” William Christensen, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 86.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Frederica “Rica” Christensen, his brother Lester Christensen, his sister Bonnie Goodwin, and his parents, Arthur B. Christensen, and Violet (Schultz) Goodwin.

Don was born on July 23, 1938, in Danville, PA. In 1956, he graduated from Conestoga High School in Berwyn, PA.

After 2 years in the Marine Corps, Don entered the U.S. Naval Academy and graduated in 1963. He proudly served his country in the Navy and Naval Reserves for 10 years. Don married the love of his life, Rica Elliott, on February 13, 1965, and they raised 2 children together, Lori and Eric. After several moves, they settled in LaPorte, IN, in 1987. Don retired in 2001 from his position as Director of Physical Distribution for Weil-McLain Corporation in Michigan City, IN.

Don was an avid golfer and was working on his game until the end. He was a member of the Men’s Club at Briar Leaf Golf Course, LaPorte, IN, for over 20 years, and a member of a senior’s group in Rutherford County, TN. Don was often at the former VA Golf Course in Murfreesboro, TN, practicing his irons. He loved to travel with his wife, Rica, and they put many miles on their van visiting warm and sunny places with golf courses. He was an expert gardener and produced a bountiful harvest every year from his innovative raised garden beds.

Don is survived by his sisters, Ann (Christensen) Eckman and Pam (Christensen) Carpenter, and his sister-in-law, Nancy Christensen. He leaves behind his two children, Lori Klukowski (Matthew) and Eric Christensen (Jaqueline), and three cherished grandchildren, Ana Klukowski, Becky Klukowski, and Michael Christensen.

A private family service will be held at a later date in York, PA.

In remembrance, donations may be made to Children International, https://www.children.org/, Children International, PO Box 219055, Kansas City, MO 64121.

