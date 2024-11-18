OBITUARY: Richard Michael ‘Mike’ Puckett

Richard Michael “Mike” Puckett, age 69 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 11, 2024.

Mike was born in Nashville, TN, on December 19, 1954, the son of Richard Francis Puckett and Willie Belle Puckett.

He grew up in Nashville and graduated from Antioch High School. He and his wife, Karen Wilder Puckett, lived in Murfreesboro, TN, where he raised his family and worked at BellSouth/AT&T. Mike retired from AT&T after 41 years of service. He and his family are members of Crescent Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, backpacking, and vacationing with his family and friends. Mike is remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, best friend, captain, and an honorable good man.

Survived by wife, Karen Wilder Puckett; daughter, Michelle Puckett (Rob) Corcoran; sons, Richard Michael (Laura) Puckett, Jr., Daniel (Nichole) Puckett and Brad (Monica) Puckett; grandchildren, Sara Edwards, Hanna Puckett and Isla Puckett; sister, Linda Puckett; and brother, Dennis Puckett.

Funeral services will be conducted by Bro. Darryl Lewis on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Wolfe, Luke Wolfe, Mike Petty, Leo Lugten, Tony Randles, Dale Hiter, Randy Carr and Randy Stevens.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 18, 2024, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email