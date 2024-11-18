Bring Hattie B’s to Your Thanksgiving Table for a Kicked-Up Holiday Feast!

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, gratitude, and unbelievably delicious food. Bring some extra holiday spirit to your table with Hattie B’s kicked-up Southern-inspired holiday menu with a twist on familiar favorites.

Family traditions inspired Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Executive Chef Brian Morris for this year’s seasonal to-go offerings. The Thanksgiving menu reflects this, from Old School Giblet Gravy and Herb-Whipped Potatoes to an elevated Yuzu-Cranberry Broccoli Salad. “We hope to make our moms and grandmas proud with this menu,” the Nashville native says.

Celebrate the Season with Hattie B’s at Your Holiday Table

The lineup makes holiday meal prep simple, with all items ready to heat and serve. There are two turkey options, and both are seasoned to perfection. Choose a turkey prepared with Hattie B’s signature hot spices or without! To complete your Thanksgiving spread, add a selection of savory sides such as Creamed Collard Greens and a Hattie B’s guest favorite, their ever-popular Pimento Mac & Cheese.

For those looking to start a new tradition, Chef Brian suggests trying their appetizer platter, which features Cheesy Hot Chicken Dip, Bacon-Laced Pimento Cheese, and a delectable Turkey Confit Spread. “We cook the legs low and slow for days to make this spread. It is absolutely the best use of turkey legs,” he exclaims!

Explore the full menu below and place your order online by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Hattie B’s Does the Heavy Lifting So You Can Enjoy Time with Family

Hattie B’s Thanksgiving menu is designed for ease so you can focus on enjoying time with loved ones. All main dishes and sides go in the oven at 350°F together, requiring minimal finishing touches. Chef Brian emphasizes the care taken to create a seamless experience: “We take away all of the heavy lifting. These dishes are as easy as they could be to execute at your home on Thanksgiving Day!”

Place Your Hattie B’s Thanksgiving Order by Wednesday, 11/20 at 5 p.m.

Let Hattie B’s Hot Chicken fill your holiday with unforgettable flavors and easy prep this Thanksgiving. Whether you’re gathering with family or sharing a meal with friends, bring a feast from a hometown favorite right to your table.

Place your order online by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, or call 615-982-6164.

Pickups can be scheduled from Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Hattie B’s Nashville Catering Kitchen at 450 Atlas Dr. Bonus: order pickup will be a festive experience, with hot chocolate, coffee, and goodies waiting for you to kickstart the holiday!

Explore the Full Thanksgiving Menu:

APPETIZER: Dip & Schmear Trio with King’s Hawaiian Toast Points ($25; feeds 6-8 people)

Cheesy Hot Chicken Dip—Bold, creamy, and with just the right kick to keep your guests returning for more.

Bacon-Laced Pimento Cheese—Smoky bacon meets our signature cheese in this flavor-packed Southern favorite.

Herbed Turkey Confit—Rich, slow-cooked turkey, delicately herbed and ready to spread.

SLICED TURKEY BREAST ($45)

Available with or without Hattie B’s signature hot spices, this two-pound, thinly sliced turkey breast is seasoned to perfection and perfect for a more intimate gathering or for scaling up your holiday feast!

KICKED-UP SIDES (serves 6-8 people)

Old School Giblet Gravy ($10)Jack Daniel’s Cranberry Sauce ($10)

Bishop’s Legendary Carrot Souffle with Marshmallows ($25) Herb-Whipped Potatoes ($25)

Creamed Collard Greens ($25)

Pimento Mac & Cheese ($25)

Bacon-Cheddar Grits ($25)

Yuzu-Cranberry Broccoli Salad (Chilled; $25)

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding Crème Brûlée ($25)

Mom’s Peach Cobbler with Cinnamon Sugar ($25)

A WHOLE FEAST

Hattie B’s Thanksgiving Meal Package ($175; feeds 4-6 people) includes two pounds of slow-cooked, pre-sliced turkey breast, one pint each of Giblet Gravy and Jack Daniel’s Cranberry Sauce, a choice of three sides, one dessert, and a 12-pack of Sister Schubert’s Rolls.

Visit Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Year-Round at One of Their Five Nashville Area Locations

Hattie B’s has five locations across Nashville and a location at The Factory at Franklin, so you can enjoy Hattie B’s Hot Chicken no matter what part of town you call home. Explore the full menu here and check the hours at each location using the links below.

Nashville – West

5209 Charlotte Ave.

Nashville, TN 37209

Nashville – Lower Broad

5096 Broadway Pl, #103

Nashville, TN 37203

Nashville – Melrose

2222 8th Ave. S

Nashville, TN 37204

Nashville – Midtown

112 19th Ave. S

Nashville, TN 37203

Franklin – The Factory At Franklin

230 Franklin Rd.

Franklin, TN 37064

Nashville – BNA Airport

Near the Concourse C Entrance

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email