OBITUARY: Dennial Phillips Wilson

Dennial Phillips Wilson of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, she was 66 years old.

She was a native of Tellico Plains TN and was preceded in death by her son, Kristopher Lafayette Hughes; parents, Clarence Ray Phillips, Bonnie Louroxy Belcher Phillips.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by her husband, Porter Wilson; children, Shann Hughes, Shannon Viola Hatcher and husband Brent; grandchildren; Samantha Hughes, Shelia Roden, Justin Seyl, April Michelle Glisson, Danny Hatcher, Brent Hatcher, Dyllon Hatcher, Hannah Hughes; great-grandchildren, Sam, Lola, Samyah, Deanna, Alex, Sam, Ellie, Liam, Wyndul; brothers; Guy Phillips, Joseph Hughes; sister; Nellie Moseley, Susie McAleer, Loretta Wilson, Lisa Coker, Regina Williams.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

