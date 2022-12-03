Here’s Why the Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree is Outside of Bridgestone Arena

If you’ve been to Bridgestone Arena lately, you may have seen the Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree at the back entrance.

It’s part of a new initiative by Jack Daniel’s where you can purchase one of those barrels with proceeds benefiting Jack Daniel’s Operation Ride Home, a program in partnership with the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) that assists junior-enlisted service members and families travel from their military bases of service to see their loved ones.

The Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree is a tradition that started in 2011 at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee. More than 1,300 Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey barrels were used to construct 13 Barrel Trees this holiday season in locations across the US including Lynchburg, TN; Atlanta, GA, Detroit, MI; Las Vegas, NV; Los Angeles, CA; Miami, FL; Milwaukee, WI; Nashville, TN; Philadelphia, PA; Savannah, GA; Tampa, FL; and Washington, DC.

Barrels from the trees are now available for purchase through December 21 for $150 with 100% of proceeds going to Operation Ride Home. Barrels purchased will be available for pickup at each local site. Visit operationridehome.com for more details and to purchase a barrel.

Since 2011, Operation Ride Home has raised more than $2.3 million in donations and helped send more than 10,000 individual service members and those with families home. Men and women from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been assisted with travel to all 50 states.