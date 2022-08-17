Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Charles R. Cooper

Charles-R.-Cooper

Mr. Charles R. Cooper passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Shelbyville, Tennessee, he was 65 years old.

He was a long-time resident of Rutherford County and worked as a Technician with Betterbilt Tool and Die for 45 years.

Charles is survived by his parents, Thomas R. and Gracie May Barlow Cooper; son, Tommy Lynn Cooper; daughter, Michelle Biggs; sisters, Barbara Jean (Roger) Whitefield, Brenda Ann Fisher; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be from 11:00-1:00, Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at Pleasant View Cemetery with Tommy Underwood officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home to help with the cost of the service.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

 

