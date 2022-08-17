OBITUARY: Thomas Edwin Holland Sr.

Thomas Edwin Holland, Sr. age 82, of Smyrna, TN, peacefully passed away to his heavenly home on Friday, August 12, 2022, with his family at his side.

He is preceded in death by his parents, CW and Francis Olive Hall Holland; sisters, Joyce Turner Roberts and Jackie Clough; and brother, James Holland.

He was born to CW and Francis Holland on August 12, 1940, in Donaldson, TN and grew up in Pegram, TN.

He served in the Army for four years where he received the Sharpshooters medal and good conduct medal. He was not finished with the Army, so he joined the Army Reserves and was active for three years.

He retired in 2002, from Aerostructures in Nashville after 37 years. He loved working on anything with four wheels, tinkering in his shop and keeping his yard looking like a golf course! He was an all-around handyman and kept everything in tip top shape, which was very much appreciated by his family! He was also an avid fan of bluegrass music. Just an all around good guy; a loving husband, good father, and a wonderful Papa T to his grandchildren.

Mr. Holland is survived by his wife of 34 years, Brenda Howell Holland. His children, Cynthia Holland Lecomte of Kingston Springs, TN, Thomas Edwin Holland, Jr. (Jade) of White Bluff, TN / stepchildren – Gwen Gallman of Crystal Springs, MS, Jamie Berry of Crystal Springs, MS, and Lee Berry (Julie) of Murfreesboro, TN. Siblings, Bobby Holland of Lascassas, TN, Donna Sue Wilson (Robbie) of Dickson, TN, and Brenda Biggs of Woodbury, TN; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Trey Gambill will officiate. A graveside service will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in Pegram, TN at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with military honors. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

