OBITUARY: Charles Foster Girtman Jr.

Charles Foster Girtman, Jr., age 72 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2023, surrounded by his family that adored and loved him. He was the epitome of what it meant to love unconditionally.

Charles was born in Decatur, GA on September 24, 1950, son of the late Charles & Carolyn (Fite) Girtman, Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Girtman; daughter, Lisa (Travis) Ehrie; son, Charles (Kelly) Girtman; grandchildren, Foster Ehrie, Izzy Ehrie, Addison Girtman & Charlie Girtman; sisters, Lyn Kingsbury & Ann Cochran.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, TN where a celebration of Charles’s life will be held at 1:00 PM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Wounded Warriors Project in loving memory of Charles Foster Girtman, Jr.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/