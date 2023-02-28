Rutherford County High School Wrestling Coach Charged with Sexual Misconduct Allegations

An assistant wrestling coach with Rutherford County Schools has been suspended after being accused of sexual misconduct, according to WSMV.

Rutherford County School District confirmed to WSMV that 27-year-old Byron Smith is a volunteer, non-faculty wrestling coach at Blackman High School and was suspended on February 23, 2023 after an allegation of inappropriate sexual contact with a student.

He was arrested the next day and charged with five counts of sexual contact with a minor by an authority figure and solicitation of a minor.

On Monday, Smith posted a $20,000 bail, WSMV reports.

Smith is expected to be in court on March 23