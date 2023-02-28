OBITUARY: Sharon Joy Johnson Colston

Sharon Joy Johnson Colston, age 66, of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023.

She was a native of Hamilton County and was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Dean Johnson Lynn, and her father, Horace Aaron Johnson.

Joy was a long-time member of Silverdale Baptist Church in Chattanooga and, in addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she was a dedicated educator, animal lover, volunteer for homeless women and children and friend to many.

After receiving her Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, she taught in the Atlanta and North Georgia areas. In 1997 she joined the staff of Rutherford County Schools as a Special Education instructor and taught at Daniel McKee, Oakland High and Siegel High Schools and earned her Master of Education degree from Lipscomb University before retiring in 2019.

In retirement, Joy devoted her time to volunteering with the Rutherford County Cat Rescue organization and Stepping Stones Safe Haven as well as personally assisting homeless individuals she befriended and rescuing various cats, dogs, goats and pigs.

Joy also pursued her hobbies of photography and travel where her big heart and generous spirit resulted in many reciprocal acts of kindness and the creation of new friends.

Joy is survived by her husband of 39 years, Edward Colston, her son, William Colston of Smyrna, and her sister, Maryclara Robinson of Kennesaw GA.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM CST at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A remembrance will take place Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST at Chattanooga Funeral Home- North Chapel with Pastor James Langston officiating. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Joy’s honor to Stepping Stones Safe Haven, 720 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro TN 37128 (online www.steppingstonestn.org/donate) or Rutherford County Cat Rescue, PO Box 11824, Murfreesboro TN 37129 (online https://gofund.me/cb024ea6).

