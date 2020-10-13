Carole Lynn Smith, age 63 of Murfreesboro passed away at her home on Friday October 9, 2020. She was a native of Hopkinsville KY and was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth, and Betty Carney Smith, and a sister Alice Faye Smith.

Ms. Smith was a member of Southeast Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Hopkinsville High School, Murray State University, and a graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth TX. Ms. Smith retired from the State of Tennessee, she spent 32 years helping individuals with disabilities and retired from the Stat of Tennessee in April of 2011.

She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Smith; grandchildren, Kamiya and Kaiden all of Nashville; brother, David Smith; nephews, Aaron Smith, Adam Smith, Alex Smith all of Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Southeast Baptist Church.

Visitation will be 11AM until 1:00PM Tuesday at Southeast Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be 1:00PM Tuesday at Southeast Baptist Church, Pastor Joe Vinson will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com