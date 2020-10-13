Daniel Brady Grissom, age 47 of Murfreesboro passed away at his home. He was a native of Kentucky and was preceded in death by his parents, Danny, and Peggy Grissom. Brady worked for First Choice Builder and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and playing golf. He was especially fond of spending time on his farm in Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria Peck-Grissom; children, Hunter, Scout and Piper; brothers, Jay Grissom, and Seth Grissom.

Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00PM Wednesday follow by a Memorial Service at 5:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro www.woodfinchapel.com