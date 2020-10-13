Gerald Dwain Smith, age 44 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was a native of Nashville, TN.

Gerald is survived by his son, Justin Dwain Smith of Smyrna, TN; mother, Joyce Ann Sanders Currie of LaVergne, TN; father, Jerry Dwain Smith of Ashland City, TN; sister, Kristy Ahlgrim and her huband Matthew of Murfreesboro, TN; step-father, Lee Currie of LaVergne, TN; step-mother, Donnia Smith of Ashland City, TN; step-brothers Jeremy and Jeffrey Smith both of Ashland City, TN; step-sister, Tammi Potter of Ashland City, TN; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Monday at the Triune Cemetery in Williamson County, TN next to the Triune United Methodist Church, 7906 Nolensville Road Arrington, TN 37014. Reverend Bryan Currie will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Gerald was a manager with Kroger.

