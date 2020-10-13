Ella Louise Mikkelsen, of Murfreesboro, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the age of 92. Born in 1928 in Cincinnati, OH, she was the second of 6 children. After graduating from Hughes High School in Cincinnati, she married Henry David Mikkelsen Sr. of Boone County, KY.

During their 62 years she worked to put Henry through Clemson and as he started his architectural firm. They had 2 children. Throughout her career she worked for the Kroger Corporation, The Clemson House, Sky Chefs, and Coke-a-cola. She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi, a Rotary Ann, a Jacyette, a Lioness, and a constant volunteer at the VA Hospitals and churches wherever they lived.

Ella Louise was known as the “hostess with the mostest”, who was always thrilled to share her home with everyone. She hosted company Christmas parties, dinners for her church congregations, women’s groups, and friends. Her skills with holiday decorations and love of Christmas was shared with many people and in many places throughout the years.

Ella is survived by her children Henry David Mikkelsen Jr (Linda), Beverly Ann Henley (James), grandchildren Henry Mikkelsen III, Anna Henley, Josh Mikkelsen, Kathryn Bertke (Ryan). She also leaves behind her siblings, Clara Weber and Henry Heinzelman Jr and multiple nieces and nephews, who will miss her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Pet Community Center, Nashville, TN or to the Disciples Women’s Ministries of Central Christian Church, Murfreesboro, TN, where she was a member since moving to the area.

Arrangements provided by the Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation will be from 2-4pm, Thursday, October 15, with service to follow. Internment at Western Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Friday, October 16 at 9am.