OBITUARY: Candace Farmer Wilson

Candace Farmer Wilson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, she was 59 years old.

She was born in Huntland, TN to Ray Farmer and Carolyn Cagle Farmer.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Mark Wilson; sons, Evan, Seth (Shaena), and Kyle Wilson; granddaughter, Mary Rosalie Wilson; siblings, Tim Farmer and Vicki Bauer; nieces, Julianne Green and Cori Ann Bauer; nephews, Christopher Farmer and Cole Bauer; a host of loving friends; and her cats, Aja and Navajo.

Candace earned her Master’s degree in Accounting from MTSU in 1987. She worked for HCA Healthcare as an accountant and was a member of the Lutheran Church.

Visitation with the Wilson family will be Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM.

