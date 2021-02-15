Brian Lawrence Rush, age 55, passed away February 12, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford. He was born in Lafayette, LA and a resident of Rutherford County.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Guy Rush. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Melinda Rush; mother, Patricia Welborn Rush; sons, Tristan (Polly Craig) Rush, Greg (Jennifer) Rush; daughter, Laura (Creed) Harper; and brothers, Scott Rush and Kevin Rush.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com