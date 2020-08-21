Bradley Joe Bailey, age 62 of Smyrna passed away August 19 at his home. He is preceded in death by his father, Joe Bailey.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Bailey; his daughter, Terri Beth Bailey; his mother, Betty Bailey; his brothers, Mark Bailey (wife Robin) and Matthew Bailey (wife Barbara); nieces and nephews, David Talijan, Seth Bailey, Josayln Slavonic, Luke Bailey, Matthew Bailey, and Andrew Bailey; 1 great niece; and 3 great nephews.

In his early years, Bradley was a bass guitar player for the Blue Ridge Gospel quartet. After moving to Nashville, Bradley became the bass player for Mel McDaniel, touring all over the country and even serving as the road manager.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Bradley Joe Bailey, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.