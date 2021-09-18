Mrs. Betsy Bouathip Chittaphong, age 92, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021.

She was born in Laos to the late Thitmune Phondeth and Kamchanh Viprakone. Mrs. Chittaphong attended both Wat Lao Buddharam Temple and Wat Amphawan Temple. When she came to the United States and was studying for her citizenship, she admired Betsy Ross and chose the name Betsy for herself.

Mrs. Chittaphong is survived by her children, Manith Chittaphong, Manob Chittaphong, Manoth Chittaphong, Manoi Chittaphong, Manouly Corkran, Manoureth Phommahaxy, Manourath Chittaphong, Manouroth Chittaphong, and Manourom Chittaphong; siblings, Bouakham Phondeth, Sisouphanh Vannarath, and Phengkhamla Bounsinh; fourteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, September 24, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

