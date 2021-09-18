Rafferty K. Hatfield, age 31 of Smyrna passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Rafferty is survived by his wife Rezja and two step-children, Jaxson and Gideon Lutes. He is also survived by his father, step-mother, mother grandfather, grandmother, step-sister, and brother.

Graveside services will be held at Mapleview Cemetery on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM.

